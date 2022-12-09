Business partners create website promoting Dayton music, events, venues

“I was inspired to start Party Wizard while being on tour and living in other cities, seeing how their music scenes operated and the promotion tactics they used,” said Bluebaum, in a release. “Party Wizard is the sum of years of loving the music scene and wanting to know about everything that’s happening in it.”

Bluebaum and Johnson noted they expanded on their vision of being a part of the local music scene and the small business community associated with local entertainment.