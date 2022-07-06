dayton logo
Butter Cafe, Glo Juice Bar to open in new Dayton space

Butter Cafe and Glo Juice Bar are moving to the Flats of South Park (Source: Facebook).

By Natalie Jones
Butter Cafe and Glo Juice Bar are moving to a new location in Dayton, according to a post on Butter Cafe’s Facebook page.

“Today, we signed the lease to our new home on Brown St. (0.3-miles from our current locations) at the Flats of South Park,” the post said.

The post explained that by moving to this new location they will gain an increased seating capacity, expanded kitchen, outdoor patio seating, a fully stocked cocktail, coffee, smoothie and cold-pressed juice bar and additional parking.

“Our gratefulness is astronomical,” the post said. “To make it 12 years, we are thankful for continuous improvement.⁣⁣”

Butter Cafe and Glo Juice Bar are still open for business at their current locations on Brown Street.

“This project will take at least one-year to complete,” the post said. “We will continue conducting business up until our move.”

For the latest updates on the move, visit Butter Cafe’s Facebook page.

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

