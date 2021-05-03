Café 1610 plans to close and ‘start over’ at end of May

In a video announcement on the Café 1610 Facebook, co-owner Molly Blackshear made the sudden announcement that Dayton’s only all-vegan restaurant is closing — for now.
May will be Café 1610′s last month operating in its 521 Wayne Ave. location that opened in September 2020. However, Blackshear assured the business would not be closed permanently. Instead, she said they would be relocating, rebranding and “starting pretty much over in a sense.”
“We just wanted to let everybody know because I feel like it’s fair and we want to show our appreciation to our customers that have supported us through these months of COVID and everything else,” Blackshear said. “Dayton has been very supportive, and it’s also shown how much we were needed in the community.”
In this last month of service, Café 1610 will only be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and for brunch hours only — 11 a.m. until about 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. Some non-brunch dishes will still be available until supplies run out, according to the Facebook video.
“It’s a pretty big deal, pretty big steps that we’re taking,” Blackshear said. “We’ll be kind of starting over again. Taking a leap of faith, relocating, rebranding. … We need time to kind of regroup. It’s been a really long journey (and) it’s been really trying, actually, with some of the things that happened within the group, the organization. But all in all, it’s been great.”
Blackshear told the cafe’s followers they are in the process of looking at potential new spaces to relocate, and that a new space could be found “shortly.”
In January of this year, co-founder Xtine Brean issued a simple Facebook plea for help for the vegan restaurant that she and two business partners, including Blackshear, opened.
“I’m an owner of Dayton’s only all-vegan café, and we are struggling for real,” Brean wrote on her personal Facebook page on Jan. 4. “I really could use some support! If you’re vegan or ever just wondered how good vegan food could be, won’t you please give us a try. (If it sounds like I’m begging.....I kind am).”
The post was shared nearly 8,000 times — a staggering number, especially for a post on a private Facebook page. It received more than 1,100 “likes” and 1,300 comments.
The viral post soon generated a surge in business— a surge that Brean told this news outlet she and her fellow restaurant owners were not prepared for.
“The last four days have been a complete struggle, and we’ve had to turn away business because we haven’t been able to add staff fast enough,” Brean said. “Our staff members and three owners are completely exhausted but extremely happy with the direction the post has taken us. We’ve been completely overwhelmed by the community’s response and only hope we can live up to their expectations.”
Café 1610 was not immediately available for a comment about the end-of-May closing. We will update this story when more information is available.