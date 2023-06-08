Canal Music Fest brings Bon Jovi tribute to Tipp City for free this weekend

Tipp City’s annual Canal Music Fest returns Saturday, June 10 bringing a Bon Jovi tribute band all the way from South Carolina.
Shot Through the Heart— The Bon Jovi Experience, the professional tribute band, will play Bon Jovi’s greatest hits at the festival organized by Edison State Community College and Thrivent. The lineup includes local ‘80s band “Stranger” and Tipp City’s own “znels.”
“We are so happy to be holding this event and especially happy to be hosting special guest, Shot Through the Heart— The Bon Jovi Experience coming to us from Greenville, South Carolina. This will be the band’s first appearance in this area,” said Amy Barr, Canal Music Fest co-chair, in a new release. “Our feature acts have typically originated from the north or east— and we are thrilled to welcome friends from the south.”
The event is open to everyone and free to attend. Festivalgoers can enjoy food and treats from onsite vendors including Buckeye Burgers, Nou Street Food, Pa’s Pork, Raging Bull Wood Fired Pizza, and more starting at 5 p.m. 50/50 Raffle tickets will be on sale, and Skull Dollz Face Painting will be at the festival for added fun, according to the Tipp City Area Arts Council.
Free parking for the music festival will be available through the Parkwood Drive entrance near the Tipp City Aquatic Center.
HOW TO GO
What: Canal Music Festival
When: Saturday, June 10 at 6 p.m.
Where: City Park, 1 Wagon Wheel Rd., Tipp City
More Information: For additional details, visit https://www.canalmusicfest.com/.
