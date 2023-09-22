Centerville brewery to celebrate anniversary with new beers

Heavier Than Air Brewing Co, an aviation-themed brewery in Centerville, is celebrating its six-year anniversary on Saturday, Sept. 23 with new beers, archive bottle releases and more.

The brewery will release a Belgian dubbel named Vliegende 7 (Flying 7) that is an 8.0% abbey style dubbel with some traditional Belgian malts.

“The name follows the traditional number identifier that Belgian styles feature based on their original gravity before fermentation, and highlights the purity of those styles at an abstract, high level,” said co-founder Nick Tarkany Jr. “We’ve added a local twist by adding Sugar Grove Maple Syrup out of Troy in place of the Belgian sugar that a traditional Belgian dubbel would call for.”

The second beer that will be released is a 8.4% double IPA. The name of the beer will be unveiled on Saturday.

The theme of the anniversary celebration is “A New Propulsion,” referencing the discovery and application of the jet engine, which changed so much in terms of how fast, how high and how far an aircraft could go.

“Similarly, we are looking at this period of time as an opportunity to explore our potential,” Tarkany said. “Dayton is rich with aviation history for obvious reasons, and we have some adjacency in that space and believe there is a better way to tell that story through an enhanced on-site experience, whether that is at our current location or a place that is located much closer to things happening in the aviation space. Ultimately, we want the community to geek out with us about the history of the aviation achievements in this area, as well as where we can go in the future, all while sharing a pint.”

The celebration will also feature the release of some of their archive bottles including four-packs of the Irish red style ‘Sunshine’s Journey,’ 22-ounce bombers of their Scotch ale ‘The King’s Cup Race’ and 22-ounce bombers of ‘TEB Shot’ Triple IPA.

In addition, guests will have the opportunity to purchase anniversary mugs and posters and new T-shirts. Koji Burger will be on site starting at 2 p.m. until sold out and desserts boards from Crafted & Cured will also be available.

“We are continually committed to delivering a great experience through the beer, the space, and the patrons, a place that is welcoming and people can make their own,” Tarkany said. “We believe in partnering with local, small businesses that are somewhat unexpected, and deliver something different, but really well.”

Heavier Than Air Brewing Co is located at 497 Miamisburg-Centerville Road. The brewery will be open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, visit www.heavierthanairbrewing.com or the brewery’s Facebook page.