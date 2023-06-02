BreakingNews
Dayton-area donut shop makes Yelp’s Top 100 list
Centerville pretzel shop celebrates franchise’s 25th anniversary

26 minutes ago

Philly Pretzel Factory in Centerville is celebrating the franchise’s 25th anniversary by participating in a contest in which customers have a chance to win cash prizes, free items and more.

Customers can stop by the store until June 18 to receive a Scratch & Win Game card, according to a press release. If the customers game card reveals three like symbols, they will win the prize shown.

Prizes include a $25,000 grand prize, $1,000 Apple gift card, iPad Air, Apple AirPods, Apple Watch, Philly Pretzel Factory swag, free in-store menu items and Philly Pretzel Factory pretzel bucks.

“From the beginning, Philly Pretzel Factory has been committed to serving communities and bringing people together,” said CEO and co-founder of Philly Pretzel Factory Dan DiZio. “Our loyal customers have made all of our success over the last 25 years possible, and we want to say thank you for being a part of the Philly Pretzel Factory family.”

The Centerville pretzel shop, located at 1063 S. Main St., opened its doors in 2016. The menu features the traditional Philly style pretzel, pretzel twists, mini pretzels, rivets, pretzel dogs and other items. Dips include mustard, cheddar cheese, butter cream, brownie batter, cinnamon and several others.

Philly Pretzel Factory is the largest Philly-style pretzel franchise in the world with over 150 franchised locations, the release noted. For more information, visit www.phillypretzelfactory.com or the store’s Facebook page.

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

