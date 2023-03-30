Central State presents soulful musical ‘The Wiz’

The university’s Title III Theatre Arts Program will present the Tony Award-winning, “classical super soul musical” with a two-night run. A dress rehearsal performance will be open to the public on April 14 at 2 p.m. followed by showtimes on both nights starting at 7 p.m.

“The Wiz,” a reimagining of “The Wizard of Oz” featuring an all-Black cast, was adapted from a children’s book to the stage in 1975 where it went on to win seven Tony Awards. Three years later, the musical was adapted into a movie with big names including Michael Jackson, Diana Ross, Nipsey Russell, Lena Horne and Richard Pryor.