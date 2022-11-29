Cheeky Meat Pies at 2nd Street Market plans to close at end of year

2nd Street Market and the vendor’s customers responded with sadness on Facebook.

“We’ll be sad to see the current owners of Cheeky Meat Pies leave the Market, but we’re excited for them as they pursue exciting future endeavors,” 2nd street Market said in a Facebook post. “Please join us in wishing them well!”

Kathryn Wright Poturalski wrote, “Great pies. Hope you find a buyer.”

“Sad to hear, I love your meat pies,” Paul Benzinger said. “I started a low carb diet back in (M)ay so I haven’t been able to enjoy them the last six months. Sounds like I need a “cheat day.””

2nd Street Market advises anyone interested in buying the business to message the vendor directly.

Dayton.com has reached out to the owner for additional comments.

For more information about Cheeky Meat Pies, visit www.cheekymeatpies.com or the vendor’s Facebook page.