Cheese, glorious cheese! Dayton ranks among Top 10 cheesiest cities in the Midwest

A wheel of Hull's Trace cheddar cheese with chives is cut in half to reveal its creamy texture. The cheese, made at Blue Jacket Dairy in Bellefontaine, Ohio, is named after the trail which General William Hull's army marched through Logan County to Detroit during the War of 1812. LISA POWELL / STAFF
A wheel of Hull's Trace cheddar cheese with chives is cut in half to reveal its creamy texture. The cheese, made at Blue Jacket Dairy in Bellefontaine, Ohio, is named after the trail which General William Hull's army marched through Logan County to Detroit during the War of 1812. LISA POWELL / STAFF

What to Know | 1 hour ago
By Staff report

The Gem City is officially a pretty big cheese.

Dayton has come in second for top cheese consuming cities in the Midwest, according to Minneapolis-based Crystal Farms Dairy Co.

Cincinnati took first place making the cities from the Buckeye State bigger cheese lovers than the “cheese-heads” of Milwaukee, WI.

Wheels of Hull's Trace cheddar cheese and Hull's Trace cheddar cheese with chives are ready to be sliced at Blue Jacket Dairy in Bellefontaine, Ohio. LISA POWELL / STAFF
Wheels of Hull's Trace cheddar cheese and Hull's Trace cheddar cheese with chives are ready to be sliced at Blue Jacket Dairy in Bellefontaine, Ohio. LISA POWELL / STAFF

The ranking was based on pounds of cheese sold per capita in the last year according to Nielsen data.

1. Cincinnati, OH

2. Dayton, OH

3. St. Louis, MO

4. Kansas City, MO

5. Indianapolis, IN

6. Grand Rapids, MI

7. Milwaukee, WI

8. Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN

9. Detroit, MI

10. Cleveland, OH

Michael Coffey, a specialty team leader for Whole Foods in Philadelphia, prepares the cheese department in the Centerville Whole Foods store for opening day. LISA POWELL / STAFF
Michael Coffey, a specialty team leader for Whole Foods in Philadelphia, prepares the cheese department in the Centerville Whole Foods store for opening day. LISA POWELL / STAFF

Dayton also has a particular fondness for shredded cheese, according to the dairy’s research, which found we ate 7.2 million pounds in the last year.

The Midwest consumes more cheese than any other region in the United States, with more than one billion pounds purchased in the past year for an average of 15.5 pounds purchased per Midwesterner.

