Chipotle to open new Riverside location tomorrow

Credit: Submitted Photo

By Natalie Jones
59 minutes ago

Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening its newest location in the Dayton area just east of Woodman Drive on Tuesday, May 16.

The restaurant, located at 4215 Linden Ave. in Riverside, features the brand’s signature Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows guests to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars, according to a Chipotle spokeswoman.

The new restaurant sits on a .617-acre lot that previously housed a car wash.

The Riverside location marks the 11th Chipotle location in the Dayton area. The Newport Beach, California-based company is the only restaurant business of its size that owns and operates all of its locations.

Chipotle is hiring for its Riverside location. There are on average 25 jobs per location with a variety of benefits including a debt-free college degree program, access to mental healthcare and bonuses, the spokeswoman said.

The restaurant is open daily from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, visit www.chipotle.com.

