BreakingNews
New cigar lounge coming to Dayton’s Wright Dunbar business district

City Barbeque’s advent calendar is in full swing

Credit: FILE

Credit: FILE

What to Know
By
33 minutes ago
X

City Barbeque is celebrating the holiday season with 24 days of surprises via its online advent calendar.

“We wanted to truly celebrate this season of giving, so we’re offering 24 days of BBQ treats,” said Annica Conrad, chief brand officer for City Barbeque.

Customers can expect a new promo code, barbeque fact or holiday gifting tip behind each door of the calendar.

ExploreNew cigar lounge coming to Dayton’s Wright Dunbar business district

Today’s door features a gift card deal where with every $25 in gift cards purchased, the customer will receive two $5 bonus cards.

“We hope folks love the surprises we’ve got in store — and remember, City Rewards members and text club subscribers will get the most out of the month,” Conrad said.

In this year’s Best of Dayton contest, City Barbeque took home first place in Best BBQ.

ExploreDayton restaurateurs take home major awards from Ohio Restaurant Association

The Columbus-based business has restaurant locations in the Dayton area at 6549 Miller Lane in Dayton, 2330 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek, 5 E. Franklin Street in Centerville and 2001 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering.

For more information or to view the advent calendar, visit www.citybbq.com/advent.

In Other News
1
RIGHT NOW WITH RUSSELL: Actress raised in Dayton nominated for Film...
2
New cigar lounge coming to Dayton’s Wright Dunbar business district
3
Ohio Restaurant Association changes name, brand
4
Dayton restaurateurs take home major awards from Ohio Restaurant...
5
Troy restaurant to continue on wheels after closing brick-and-mortar

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top