City of Kettering partners with local brewery for celebration of trees, craft beer

“Since the inception of the city’s tree committee, members have met at the brewery to discuss ideas and goals for future tree programs and initiatives,” Schussler said. “Throughout Dayton and Cincinnati in recent years many other local tree commissions and breweries have partnered and have been successful to fundraise and advocate for trees and tree canopy.”

“I wanted to be involved because I’m passionate about the environment and I love the outdoors,” added brewery owner Neil Chabut. “I’m a nature person, so it was right up our alley.”

Earlier in the day, the city is inviting people to their annual TreeFest event from 9 a.m. to noon at the Habitat Environmental Center and Southdale Woods, located at 3036 Bellflower St.

“TreeFest is our annual event to celebrate Arbor Day,” Schussler said. “As a TreeCity USA recognized community (40+ yrs) we are responsible for hosting and celebrating Arbor Day which is our way of advocating and spreading the good word for what trees provide to our community. Each year we dedicate a particular tree at a designated location and plant many others to benefit the areas for years to come.”

Participants are encouraged to bring gloves, shovels and a watering container to plant trees and clean up the park. This event is open to all ages. Parking is available behind Southdale School at 1200 Dorothy Lane.

“I would just like to encourage those who are or aren’t familiar with the outdoors or specifically trees to come out and enjoy the opportunity to impact your community in a positive way,” Schussler said. “They are guaranteed to learn something new about our environment and the critical role our trees play within it.”

TreeFest will go on rain or shine. For more information about either event, visit www.playkettering.org. The official date of Arbor Day is Friday, April 28.