Closure alert: Subway restaurant in Dayton strips signage

A long-standing Subway restaurant in Dayton has shut its doors for good.
The Subway at 528 Wilmington Ave., on the corner of Irving Ave., has all signage stripped and appears to be permanently closed, though the restaurant says “temporarily closed” on the Subway website.
A Subway spokesperson was not immediately available at the time of this report to confirm the closure. This story will be updated as soon as we learn more details.
In early 2018, Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton bought the Subway building for $295,000 in a sale reordered by Montgomery County on Jan. 23, 2021. At the time, Ohio’s Hospice said it bought the property as part of its long-term strategic campus plan.
The Subway property shares a driveway with the main entry to the campus at 324 Wilmington Ave.
