Cure what ‘ales’ you: Celtic Fest Ohio returns this weekend

“It will surely cure what ‘ales’ you,” the release stated. “And speaking of ale, we have plenty of frosty adult beverages from Guinness to numerous craft beers, Celtic concoctions and special tastings.”

Celtic Fest Ohio TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Music begins promptly at 11 a.m. with Miami Valley Pipes and Drums playing their front gate performance to welcome Celtic Fest attendees. At the same time, Father Son and Friends kick-off the music on the grounds’ main stage.

Other acts scheduled throughout the day include Off Kilter, The Drowsy Lads, Jameson’s Folly, Bastard Bearded Irishmen and more. Dance performances include Dayton Scottish Dancing, Celtic Academy of Irish Dance, Cincinnati Highland Dance, Columbus Celtic Dancing and more.

Food and drink offerings will be plentiful, with Celtic Fest favorites like “gigantic turkey legs,” chicken and chips, “Celtic Baked Potato,” “Celtic Pizza,” The Burger Shack featuring a lamb burger and more.

For the complete lineup for Saturday’s festival, including music, food, schedule of events and activities, visit celticfestohio.com.