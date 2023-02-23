DATV to celebrate 45 years as Dayton’s ‘voice of change’

“As I say, DATV is the voice of community change because we allow everyone the opportunity to voice their opinions and be the change they want to see,” Phillips said. “DATV has been the center of a lot of things here for the community.”

On the station’s 14th birthday, it received a name change and switched to channel 20. When it turned a quarter-of-a-century in 2003, the staff buried a time capsule to be opened on its 100th birthday in 2078. For its 45th, the station is connecting back with the community it serves.

The anniversary celebration at the DATV studio on March 1 will feature a keynote speaker. City, county and state officials will also be present to make proclamations in celebration of the station’s birthday. Community members are invited to join the staff of DATV at 7 p.m. for refreshments as they ring in another historic milestone, the station said.

For the next 45 years and well beyond, Phillips said he knows DATV will be the community’s hub for public media education in Dayton and continue as an outlet for community conversations.

“That’s what DATV is all about— bringing people together to create those conversations, to be that catalyst to get that conversation going,” Phillips said. “DATV continues and wants to continue to be that voice of change here and to help people make that difference for all of Dayton.”

HOW TO GO

What: DATV’s 45th anniversary celebration

When: Wednesday, March 1 at 7 p.m.

Where: DATV studio, 280 Leo St., Dayton