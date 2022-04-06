Day Air Ballpark to host comedy festival

Explore 10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Presale tickets are now available for purchase with code LOADED. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. For more information and tickets, visit fullyloadedfestival.com, follow @bertkreischer on social media, or check out the Dayton Dragons website and social media pages.

“We are very pleased to be working with Outback Presents and Bert Kreischer to bring this comedy tour to Day Air Ballpark and to our great fans and community,” noted Dragons team president Robert Murphy in a release. “It should be a very funny evening.”