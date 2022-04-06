dayton logo
Day Air Ballpark to host comedy festival

People sit social distanced during opening day for the Dayton Dragons at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton May 11, 2021. Contributed photo by E.L. Hubbard

What to Know
1 hour ago

Comedian, podcast host and author Bert Kreischer’s Fully Loaded Comedy Festival will perform at Day Air Ballpark Saturday, June 18 at 7 p.m.

The scheduled lineup includes such world-class comics as Dave Attell, Big Jay Oakerson and Taylor Tomlinson.

“With my history of performing outdoors, and amassing crowds that love a great outdoor party over a cold beer and sunset in great company, I was presented with the idea of a tour of minor-league ballparks, a couple amphitheaters, a few racetracks, and a couple arenas,” explained Kreischer in a release. “I immediately thought, this is a festival I want to put together. I then put down a list of my favorite comics that I love to watch, work, hang, and have a drink with, and from there it was a no-brainer.”

Presale tickets are now available for purchase with code LOADED. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. For more information and tickets, visit fullyloadedfestival.com, follow @bertkreischer on social media, or check out the Dayton Dragons website and social media pages.

“We are very pleased to be working with Outback Presents and Bert Kreischer to bring this comedy tour to Day Air Ballpark and to our great fans and community,” noted Dragons team president Robert Murphy in a release. “It should be a very funny evening.”

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

