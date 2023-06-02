Dayton-area donut shop makes Yelp’s Top 100 list

“There’s no better treat than a donut, served fresh and warm from a friendly local shop. And this year, the country’s top donut makers are crafting the beloved comfort food in exciting new ways,” Yelp stated. “From old-fashioned frosted classics to bacon-topped maple creams, and trendy Hawaiian-style donuts with ube-flavored glaze, our 2nd annual guide to the top US donut spots has it all.”

Donut fans on Yelp are pointing out outrageous toppings like breakfast cereals in addition to other specialize treats like crullers or cinnamon buns, Yelp states.

To view Yelp’s Top 100 U.S. Donut Shops list for 2023, click here.