Dayton-area food truck taking cotton candy to next level

Cloudy Days Home of The Specialty Cotton Candy is introducing a new item sure to turn heads as it celebrates three years in March.
Born out of the idea of having cotton candy with a twist, the business features eight flavors of cotton candy including Jolly Rancher, Skittles, Caramel Apple, Peppermint, Pink Vanilla, Watermelon, Blue Raspberry and Fruity Life Savers. The cotton candy can be shaped into a flower or be made to glow in the dark.
This year, the new menu items are wraps:
- The Sweet and Tangy Wrap featuring a pickle wrapped in Watermelon cotton candy
- The Sweet and Spicy Wrap featuring Flamin’ Hot Cheetos wrapped in Blue Raspberry cotton candy
- The Sweet and Salty Wrap featuring kettle corn wrapped in Pink Vanilla cotton candy
- The Mint Cookies N’ Cream Wrap featuring Oreo crumbles wrapped in Peppermint cotton candy
Ronald Jackson, who owns Cloudy Days with his 13-year-old brother, Tra’shawn, and 11-year-old daughter, Arre’ll, said the idea to start a cotton candy business occurred on their way home from visiting family in Jackson, Tennessee. A relative was selling cotton candy and Ronald recalled thinking it was an odd because it wasn’t being sold at a festival. Upon further discussion, the trio realized the sweet treat was a venture worth exploring.
Credit: Submitted Photo
Credit: Submitted Photo
“It sounds interesting but I’m telling you it’s amazing,” Jackson said.
He explained they were planning to do cotton candy burritos with ice cream and toppings inside. However, they felt like something was missing and pivoted to wraps.
The three started the business out of the trunk of a car which grew into a pop-up tent, a “cloud hut.” They now have a food trailer.
Jackson said “it’s absolutely amazing” to work with his daughter and brother. He said they are a part of creating generational success.
Credit: Submitted Photo
Credit: Submitted Photo
Cloudy Days is also organizing a new series of food truck rallies. Hunger Days Food Truck Rallies will launch this spring at Fairborn’s Hobson Freedom Park, located at 2910 Trebein Road, with a lineup of breakfast and dinner options.
The food truck rallies will be held every Thursday starting April 6 and continue through Oct. 26. There will be a breakfast rally with three food trucks from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and a dinner rally with seven to eight food trucks from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information about Cloudy Days, visit the food truck’s Facebook page. For more information about the rallies, visit Hunger Days Food Truck Rallies’ Facebook page or email hungerdaysftr@gmail.com.
