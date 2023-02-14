New series of food truck rallies coming to Fairborn park

The food truck rallies will be held every Thursday starting April 6 and continue through Oct. 26. There will be a breakfast rally with three food trucks from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and a dinner rally with seven to eight food trucks from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“The community and the folks in the neighboring areas can have something to look forward to on a weekly basis,” Jackson added. “People can expect some of the best food trucks in the Ohio area.”