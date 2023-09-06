Dayton-area liquor store plans to relocate, open under new name

Fine Wine & True Spirits, located at 6080 Wilmington Pike in Sugarcreek Twp., is relocating to Kettering and will open under a new name.

The liquor store, which will be called Giant Liquor, hopes to open at 2000 E. Whipp Road by the end of October, confirmed employee Britani Colquhoun. She said the owner is hoping for a seamless transition with a three to four day closure.

In the new space, customers can expect the same inventory of liquor, wine, craft and domestic beers and cigars in addition to a new growler bar. Customers will be able to purchase a pint of beer at the store, Colquhoun said.

The space, which previously housed a Blockbuster store, will also have a wine and cigar room.

Fine Wine & True Spirits first opened on Wilmington Pike in 2013. For more information, call 937-848-2400.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

