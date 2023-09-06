BreakingNews
Longtime Chinese restaurant permanently closes in Kettering

The Chop Suey, located at 1465 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering, has permanently closed its doors, according to a sign posted at the restaurant.

“As we close this chapter, our hearts overflow with gratitude for your patronage over the last 50+ years,” the sign reads.

The restaurant officially closed on Friday, Sept. 1 as the owners have decided to retire, the voicemail for the restaurant said.

The Chop Suey carry out opened in 1972 with principals Chii Yeng and Say K. Wong, according to our archives. Yeng had been teaching physical education at Antioch College in Yellow Springs for four years, while Wong had been in Dayton about a month. Wong previously worked in restaurants serving Polynesian and Chinese foods in Washington and New York City. Yeng had also been in the Polynesian and Chinese food business.

“Your loyalty and fond memories will forever remain in our hearts,” the sign reads. “Thank you for being part of our journey.”

