JUST IN: Yellow Springs restaurant sold to local restauranteur
Dayton-area restaurant makes DoorDash’s top-rated, most reliable list

Amar India Restaurant has three restaurant locations in the Miami Valley. MARK FISHER/STAFF

By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

A Dayton-area restaurant with multiple locations across the Miami Valley was the only Ohio restaurant to make DoorDash’s top-rated, most reliable restaurants list.

Amar India Restaurant, located at 2751 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Centerville, made the U.S. 100 Most Loved All Stars 2022 list. Most Loved and Most Loved All Stars is a rewards program for DoorDash merchants highlighting the top-rated and most reliable restaurants.

DoorDash said fewer than 1 percent of restaurants on the platform qualify for this list.

“These restaurants are not only some of the top-rated on the platform, they’re also guaranteed to be the most efficient and reliable,” DoorDash said on its website.

Amar India Restaurant is an authentic Indian food destination. The restaurant recommends customers try one of their many specialties. The most popular items ordered on DoorDash from Amar India Restaurant include Chicken Tikka Masala, Garlic Nan, Vegetables Samosa, Chicken Curry and Saag Paneer.

Amar India Restaurant has two other locations in the Miami Valley. Amar India North Restaurant is located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton and Jeet India Restaurant is located at 2750 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek. For more information, visit www.amarindiadayton.com.

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

