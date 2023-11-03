Dayton artists selected for Oregon District 8/4 Memorial

Four Dayton artists have been chosen to create a memorial in tribute to the victims of the Oregon District tragedy that occurred on Aug. 4, 2019.

The 8/4 Memorial Committee has selected the following team of collaborators to create what will be known as “The Seed of Life” memorial:

· Terry Welker, FAIA: architect/sculptor, team leader

· Sierra Leone: poet, teaching artist, community organizer

· Jes McMillan: artist, community builder, The Mosaic Institute

· James Pate: artist, designer, community builder

The team has a budget of $200,000 for the completion of the memorial, expected to be finished by Aug. 4, 2024, the fifth anniversary of the tragedy.

Chosen from a pool of 39 proposals across the country, five semi-finalists were selected through the Request for Qualifications process that was managed by The Contemporary Dayton. Each artist/artist team selected developed and presented full proposals. The winning team was selected based on feedback from the community, the art jurors, and the 8/4 Memorial Committee.

“This memorial will be an important step in the healing process as we remember those who were lost and grieve with those who were affected by this tragedy in the heart of our community,” said Sandy Hunt, Memorial Co-Chair, in a news release.

If you would like to donate to the Memorial Fund for the Oregon District at The Dayton Foundation, visit https://bit.ly/3QkoUJR. Funds will be used for ongoing maintenance and other related expenses.

For additional information, visit https://www.8-4memorial.com/.