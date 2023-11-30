Dayton bakery reopens in new spot on Shroyer Road

Say Yes Cakes is reopening its doors today from noon to 6 p.m. in a new spot at 1003 Shroyer Road in Dayton.

Owner Jennifer Coyle had been operating the bakery on Wayne Ave. since 2020. She decided to relocate because the bakery needed more customer parking. Her last day for walk-in business at her former spot was in May.

The Shroyer Road building has been the home to various bakeries for the last 19 years, Coyle said. It most recently housed La Puf Sweets.

“I’m very excited to continue to provide a bakery to this neighborhood,” Coyle said. “When La Puf left I’m sure that created a hole for them, so I’m very happy to fill that spot.”

Customers can expect a larger variety of treats for walk-ins. Coyle said she will have different kinds of cookies, cupcakes, brownies, cannoli, pastries and more.

In addition to providing a limited amount of custom cake orders, Coyle is now offering ready to pick-up cakes.

She is excited to provide a happy, welcoming place for her customers and can’t wait for returning customers to see her new space.

Say Yes Cakes is open noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit the bakery’s Facebook page.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

