November restaurant news: 11 open, 4 coming soon, 2 close, other updates

NOW OPEN

New noodle restaurant opens near Dayton Mall

Mixi Noodles, a casual noodle restaurant offering a fusion of Chinese and Japanese cuisine, is open at 231 Springboro Pike in Miami Twp. next to Ollie’s Bargain Outlet near the Dayton Mall. The space previously housed Sally Beauty.

Owner Ting Ni is originally from China where she brought back a special kind of rice noodle that she grew up eating. The restaurant also has Japanese noodles because she and her girls enjoy eating various types of noodles.

Customers will be able to mix Chinese and Japanese cuisine by building their own bowls. You start by picking a broth, noodle and protein followed by three veggies.

Mixi Noodles is open 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11:30 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.

New restaurant with cocktails, wine, small plates opens in Centerville

Uptown Centerville’s newest restaurant, Meridien, is now open at 28 West Franklin St. in the former spot of Sweeney’s Seafood Bar & Grill.

Meridien features cocktails, wine and small plates inspired by different experiences and cuisines from all around the world.

Chef Adrian Madrigal, originally from Costa Rica, studied at Le Cordon Bleu in France. He has created a menu that pairs well with their wine offerings. From a Margherita Flatbread to Pistachio Crusted Sea Scallops, Herbed Ricotta Shells, and sweet potato-based Hummus, the tapas style restaurant has a lot to offer.

Meridien plans to change the menu every month to two months.

BIBIBOP Asian Grill opens in Huber Heights

BIBIBOP Asian Grill opened its newest location in the Dayton area at 7648 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights.

The restaurant operates with a fast-casual, build-your-own service concept similar to Chipotle. Diners choose from purple or white rice, romaine lettuce, supergreen salad or sweet potato noodles for the base of their bowl, then select from two types of chicken, beef, steak or tofu. Bowls can be topped by a variety of vegetables and garnishes from bean sprouts and potatoes to sesame kale and kimchi.

The Huber Heights location marks the fourth BIBIBOP restaurant in the Dayton area. Other locations include 1200 Brown St. in Dayton, 5225 Cornerstone N. Blvd. in Centerville and 1057 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Twp.

El Toro Express opens near Dayton Mall

If you’re craving Mexican food and looking for a fast, convenient place to go, El Toro has opened a new restaurant concept near the Dayton Mall.

El Toro Express, located at 21 N. Springboro Pike in Miamisburg, is a fast-casual restaurant offering dine-in, carryout and drive-thru services with fresh, quality food and drinks.

Customers can build their own tacos, burritos, quesadillas, nachos or burrito bowls by picking their own protein and toppings. Proteins include chicken, steak, carnitas, al pastor pork, birria or fajita veggies. Toppings include pico de gallo, corn salsa, tomatillo salsa, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese and sour cream.

Other items on the menu include a Mexican loaded potato and the fajita combo. Customers can also order chips and dip or dessert.

Playa Bowls opens in Springboro

Playa Bowls, a superfruit bowl shop, has opened its second location in the Dayton region at 734 B North Main St. next to Dorothy Lane Market.

Customers will be able to choose from a variety of blends made with superfoods including acai, pitaya, mango, chia pudding, coconut, kale, banana or oatmeal to make a bowl. Bowls can then be topped with fresh cut fruits, seeds, nuts, granola, dried berries or nut butters. The shop also offers a selection of juices, smoothies, cold brew and other select drinks.

The Springboro shop is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Halal Burgers opens in Washington Twp.

Halal Burgers has opened its doors at 767 Lyons Road in Washington Twp. near J. Alexander’s and Chappys Social House.

The fast-casual restaurant serves burgers, wings and chicken tenders using halal meat. In addition, the eatery also offers fries, shakes and soft drinks. And don’t forget to try their special sauce, which is similar to a chipotle aioli.

“Halal meat is meat that is permissible for Muslims to consume,” said Abbad Tahir, who operates the restaurant with his two brothers. “For our beef or our chicken, the animal is slaughtered in a way that the three main veins are cut. The person who slaughters the animal has to be Muslim, and he blesses the animal before he slaughters it and lets the blood drain out.”

For those who don’t need their meat to be halal, Tahir said they can expect good quality meat.

New bakery near Centerville opens

Sweet Adaline’s Bakery and Cafe, located at 6052 Wilmington Pike in the Sugarcreek Plaza across from Miami Valley Hospital South, is in the midst of a soft opening prior to a grand opening on Friday, Dec. 1.

The bakery plans to do a three-day grand opening celebration with specials including a free cookie with any purchase on Thursday, Nov. 30, focaccia bread on Friday, Dec. 1 and free coffee with the purchase of a breakfast pastry on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Favorite items include the Carrot Citron Cake, Flourless Chocolate Raspberry Torte and Tiramisu. The Sugarcreek Twp. location will also have coffee due to a partnership with Twisted River Coffee Roaster in Dayton.

The bakery and cafe is also located in Tipp City at 22 N. Second St.

Ninja Ramen opens in Englewood

The owners of Ozu 852 opened a new ramen restaurant at 375 W. National Road in Englewood.

Ninja Ramen features seaweed and squid salad in addition to a variety of appetizers like pork and chicken dumplings, calamari rings, edamame and much more. The restaurant has six different types of ramen featuring pork, grilled chicken, seafood, vegetables and beef. Customers can also add additional toppings.

Since acquiring the former space of China Palace in August 2022, the owners have remodeled the restaurant. Ninja Ramen also offers a full-service bar. The restaurant seats 72 to 80 people.

REOPENED

Super Subby’s reopens in Moraine after truck crashed into building

Super Subby’s, located at 5558 N. Springboro Pike in Moraine, has reopened after being closed for two months.

The restaurant closed on Sept. 9 after a Ford F-150 truck drove through the front of the Montgomery County Title Office, located next door to Super Subby’s, causing damage to three businesses.

The driver of the vehicle wrote in a statement he was trying to park to go into Vapor Haus, located on the opposite side of the title office, when the vehicle mat got stuck to the gas pedal and the truck would not stop, according to a Moraine Police Department crash report.

Super Subby’s needed new walls, flooring and countertops, prompting a remodel.

Centerville Subway at Cross Pointe reopens

The Subway restaurant located at 175 E. Alex Bell Road Suite 256 in Centerville’s Cross Pointe Shopping Center has reopened under new ownership.

Franchise owner Jami Dunlap reopened the restaurant Oct. 23. after Subway headquarters reached out to her about purchasing the “abandoned store.” Dunlap is not sure how long the store was previously closed before she took over.

Dunlap owns two Subway restaurants in Indiana and three others in the Dayton area including 1689 Dorothy Lane in Kettering, 1701 Dorothy Lane in Moraine and 1814 Woodman Drive in Kettering.

Agnes in downtown Dayton reopens after water pipe burst

Agnes, located at 416 E. Third St. in Dayton, has reopened after a temporary closure due to a water pipe burst on Nov. 15.

“We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering support and loyalty from our wonderful community and valued customers,” a Nov. 21 post on the restaurant’s Facebook page said. “We can’t thank you enough for standing by us during these challenging times, and we are excited to welcome you back to Agnes.”

The restaurant has returned to regular operating hours — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

COMING SOON

New coffee shop to open in Fairborn near Wright State

Blue Sky Coffee, a new coffee shop and creative space, is expected to open in December across from Wright State University.

Owner Matthew Stevenson has been in and out of the food and hospitality industry. In 2020, he started working at a coffee shop in Chicago and “fell in love with getting to make people’s mornings.”

Blue Sky Coffee is located at 3070 Presidential Drive in the Wright State University Foundation building. The 900-square-foot space will be a traditional coffee shop with lattes, cappuccinos, pour overs and drip coffees.

Stevenson has partnered with Twisted River as the shop’s main roaster and plans to source beans from other area roasteries.

Old Scratch Pizza in Troy eyes January 2024 opening

Construction is underway at Old Scratch Pizza coming soon to the former Troy Fire Department station at 19 E. Race St. in the heart of downtown.

“We are going to open in early January,” said founder Eric Soller. “We are disappointed to miss the holiday season, but we are thrilled to finally get open and become a part of the Troy community.”

Old Scratch Pizza was hoping to open its fourth location in the Dayton area by late summer 2023, but the project was a lot larger than their previous restaurants. Soller said there were many unknowns to converting a building like the fire station into a restaurant.

Old Scratch Pizza is constructing two luxury loft apartments in the upstairs space that previously housed the firefighter dormitory. They are looking for tenants.

Dayton couple to open new lounge on West Third Street

Demeeckus and Johnna Dorsey of Dayton are breathing new life into the Bowers Building at the corner of West Third Street and North James H. McGee Boulevard.

The husband-and-wife duo is expected to open Big Motion Lounge at 1718 W. Third St. next summer.

Instead of a bar atmosphere leaning toward hip-hop, the owners are hoping to establish a softer, laid-back vibe where people can relax after work.

Guests can expect themed entertainment nights featuring jazz, karaoke and open mic. There will also be local food trucks on site and a full bar with cocktails and nonalcoholic beverages.

New wine shop, bar to open in downtown Dayton

Joui, a new wine retail shop and bar, held its first event in downtown Dayton’s Fire Blocks District on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Gay hopes to hold a soft opening for Joui following this first event in addition to a grand opening.

Half the space will focus on retail, while the other half will be dedicated to on-site consumption. The bar will have wines by the glass rotating on a weekly basis in addition to a cocktail list. Small bites will include cheese, charcuterie, salad, sandwiches and dips. This will be more like a light lunch or afternoon snack rather than a full meal.

CLOSED

Centerville bakery closes in Cross Pointe Shopping Center

RachelBakes & Co permanently closed its doors Saturday, Nov. 4 after one year in Centerville’s Cross Pointe Shopping Center.

“It is with a heavy heart, tear-filled eyes but minor relief that we announce that we have closed our double blue doors, one last time,” owner Rachel Owens wrote in a Facebook post. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you to my community of supporters for the last eight years!”

RachelBakes & Co originally opened in 2015 at 2231 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek. The bakery moved to Centerville in Sept. 2022 in order to have more space.

Owens said it was a “pretty swift decision” to close and she was unfortunately unable to give a good timeline prior to closing. She cites focusing on her mental health and putting herself first as deciding factors.

Burger King ‘temporarily closed’ near The Greene

The Burger King restaurant at 4380 Indian Ripple Road across from The Greene Town Center is “temporarily closed,” according to a sign posted on the door.

“Valued guest, we are temporarily closed,” the sign reads.

Chairs and booths remain but the interior appears to be under construction. The restaurant’s POS system is covered with plastic as well.

If you’re craving a Whopper, other nearby Burger King locations include 4085 Wilmington Pike in Kettering, 4250 Linden Ave. in Dayton, 3378 Pentagon Park Blvd. in Beavercreek, and 60 S. Orange St. in Xenia

UPDATES

Riverside restaurant changes name, menu, atmosphere

Sonora Grill Seafood Steak Bar & Grill, located at 5438 Burkhardt Road in Riverside next to La Guadalupana Supermarket, features seafood, steak and Tex-Mex.

The restaurant was previously operating with a different menu as Marisqueria La Guadalupana, a fast-casual restaurant. Owner Arturo Magana, who also owns the supermarket, said customers previously had to walk through the supermarket to enter the restaurant. Now, Sonora Grill has its own entrance.

Magana created this new restaurant concept to appeal to families. He wanted the menu to offer something for everybody.

Sonora Grill is 80 percent seafood featuring lots of different high-end options including octopus, lobster and salmon. The menu also has steak and Tex-Mex favorites like chimichangas and fajitas.

Dayton wine bar, late-night food spot now open Wednesdays

Silver Slipper, a wine bar and late-night food option located at 1105 Wayne Ave. in Dayton, is now open on Wednesdays.

Owned by Dayton natives Lorelei Fink and Simon Gifford, the wine bar was originally open Thursday through Sunday due to its small staff. However, as they approach two years, their staff and business has grown.

Silver Slipper has released a new fall food and cocktail menu that Gifford described as French forward. New food items include French chicken with veggies, tartiflette, Kentucky acorn squash, and autumn vegetables and quinoa.

Jay’s Seafood in downtown Dayton open earlier on Sundays

Jay’s Seafood, a longtime component of downtown Dayton’s Oregon District, has new hours on Sundays.

The restaurant, previously open at 5 p.m., is now open from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The half-hour adjustment stems from a desire to accommodate Dayton’s arts audience.

Jay’s took home first place in Best Restaurant in the Oregon District and Best Seafood in Dayton.com’s 2023 Best of Dayton contest.

Koji Burger starts Saturday lunch service

Jollity, located at 127 E. Third St. in Dayton’s Fire Block’s District, will now open from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays for Koji Burger lunch service starting Dec. 2.

Koji Burger is the brainchild of chef Brendon Miller, who owns Jollity with chef Zackary Weiner. The concept was tested and developed during the 2022 Miami Valley Restaurant Association Winter Restaurant Week and has been a hit ever since.

The owners are planning to open a second restaurant to house Koji Burger in downtown Dayton, but due to construction costs it might take a little longer than anticipated.

“When we announced we were moving towards brick-and-mortar phase, I think it was before we realized the skyrocketing costs of everything,” Weiner said. “It’s going to take a little more time, but we are going to continue to do it inside Jollity right now.”

REMEMBERING DAYTON RESTAURANT OWNERS

Co-owner of Dayton’s Trolley Stop dies

Chris Sassenberg, co-owner of the Trolley Stop in Dayton’s Oregon District, died on Tuesday, Nov. 21. He was 73.

Sassenberg was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at the end of March and had been sick for about six months said Robin Sassenberg, Chris’ wife of 37 years.

In 1995, Chris and Robin purchased the Trolley Stop. Chris originally planned to run the tavern but due to financial concerns he returned to the medical field and Robin began operating the business. He retired five years ago from Grandview Hospital as an orthopedic surgical nurse.

“Chris was such a big hospitality guy,” Robin said. “He was always throwing parties and really, really loved getting together with people.”

Owner of Shroyer Inn, Brewski Barrel dies

Everett “Butch” Elder III, owner of the Shroyer Inn and Brewski Barrel in Dayton, died on Sunday, Nov. 19 after battling liver disease for many years. He was 59.

The Dayton native was a businessman who was always looking for a way to make money, said Shelby Elder, Butch’s wife of 26 years. He bought the Shroyer Inn 25 years ago after working in maintenance at Sycamore Square Apartments.

In 2019, Elder bought the Brewski Barrel, located less than half a mile away from the Shroyer Inn.

“He was very dedicated to the business and to family and friends,” said Shelby, who operated the two neighborhood bars with her husband over the last five years.