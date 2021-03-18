Dayton bakery’s apple-pie cupcake crowned best in Ohio

The national media outlet and foodie web site, Eat This, Not That!, has given high praise to one of downtown Dayton’s rising bakeries.
Twist Cupcakery, located at 25 S. St. Clair St., was named “the best cupcake in Ohio” in a post earlier this week on Eat This, Not That!
“You would be hard-pressed to find anything less than a five-star review on Twist Cupcakery’s Yelp page, and for good reason. Located in downtown Dayton, this unassuming joint churns out unique flavors like peanut butter Oreo and the popular apple pie cupcake,” the Eat This, Not That! web site said.
This is the second shout-out from a national foodie web site that Twist Cupcakery has received. In 2018, it was named the best cupcake shop in Ohio in a Delish.com story entitled “The Best Cupcake Shop in Every State.”
To create the list, the website said it used the help of Yelp to identify the highest ranked cupcake. The bakeries were then ranked using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning “cupcake.” Using Yelp’s list of best cupcake shops, the website said it combed through the reviews to find the specific cupcake that tops the charts at each establishment.
Twist Cupcakery owner Kate River said the recognition was a total surprise. She learned her bakery had won when an Instagram follower commented on a photo to say, “Congratulations!”
“It’s definitely motivating, it’s very humbling,” River said. “And it’s one of those things that it’s not just a pure popularity contest. (Because) in the bakery world in Dayton, we’re one of the babies. There’s a whole lot more businesses that have been established for a lot longer.
Knowing that her bakery has been “seen” pushes River to work harder and continue to do creative things with her baked goods.
“It motivates me to keep on doing because I think sometimes with a business, you can work and work and work, and even when a customer just reaches out and goes out of their way to say ‘I really appreciated that,’ or ‘That was really, really good,’ it’s like ‘Oh wow, people are noticing.’”