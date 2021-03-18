Dayton bakery’s apple-pie cupcake crowned best in Ohio

Twist Cupcakery owner Kate River said the recognition was a total surprise. She learned her bakery had won when an Instagram follower commented on a photo to say, “Congratulations!”

“It’s definitely motivating, it’s very humbling,” River said. “And it’s one of those things that it’s not just a pure popularity contest. (Because) in the bakery world in Dayton, we’re one of the babies. There’s a whole lot more businesses that have been established for a lot longer.

Knowing that her bakery has been “seen” pushes River to work harder and continue to do creative things with her baked goods.

“It motivates me to keep on doing because I think sometimes with a business, you can work and work and work, and even when a customer just reaches out and goes out of their way to say ‘I really appreciated that,’ or ‘That was really, really good,’ it’s like ‘Oh wow, people are noticing.’”