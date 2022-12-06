Dayton Barrel Works collaborates with Boston Stoker to release coffee vodka

Old Reliable Coffee Vodka will be released at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at Dayton Barrel Works, located at 318 E. Second Street.

“Our Old Reliable is an ode to the Dayton Spice Mills brand Old Reliable that dates back to the late 1800′s,” said Peter Hilgeman, owner of Dayton Barrel Works and The Dayton Beer Company. “We couldn’t think of a better way to pay homage to this defunct brand than by collaborating with the awesome team at local coffee roaster Boston Stoker to provide their Legendary Espresso coffee for this spirit.”