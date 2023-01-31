X
Dayton chef to host evening of food, music, networking

By Natalie Jones
39 minutes ago

Dayton native Jay Jones, owner of Platinum Caters LLC, is hosting a celebratory evening of food, music, networking and more in February.

Also known as “PlatinumChefJay,” Jones will present the Appetizer 4th Year Anniversary Celebration at Antioch Shrine, located at 107 E. First St. in Dayton, on Saturday, Feb. 25.

“A sampler is an item that has a little bit of everything that the menu offers crammed into one plate to satisfy your crave — that’s what the Appetizer is,” Jones said. “The Appetizer is a sampler of business, networking, people, entertainment, stress relief, great food and a great day.”

He told Dayton.com he has presented 38 Appetizer shows in venues across the Dayton area. Guests can expect live music and poetry in addition to a small bites buffet featuring a show from Jones. He explained he enjoys showcasing the dishes and finishing them with unique saucing and glazing techniques.

Jones, 39, recalled his first job in the restaurant industry at 14. He said he was a salad tosser at Red Lobster, but quickly proved himself and started working as a grill cook.

“For me, cooking just came from a curious mind,” he said. “A curious mind trying to find its way.”

He has also worked at several restaurants throughout the area including Ryan’s Steakhouse, Ruby Tuesday, Carvers Steaks and Chops, The Cheesecake Factory, The Pub and Bar Louie. He particularly credits himself for creating $1 burger night at Bar Louie.

“I’m a production chef,” Jones said. “You have to come up with items to keep the menu afloat or specials. Sometimes specials can become permanent items.”

He went on to establish his catering business in 2009.

“I started fine dining, private dinners here in Dayton in 2009,” he said. “Nobody was doing it. There was not a chef going into your house cooking for you.”

He said he has plans to continue to contribute to the Dayton community by hosting more Appetizer shows, catering and connecting with young chefs.

Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are available online or by calling 937-668-9067.

“I encourage people to come out so they can get an experience of what is right here in front of you,” Jones said.

For more information about Jones or the event, visit www.platinumchefjay.com.

