Dayton Greek Festival to host drive-thru event this summer

After announcing the cancellation of the 2023 Dayton Greek Festival in May, organizers have decided to host a drive-thru event instead.

“We had to cancel the full festival for reasons out of our control, but we are glad to offer the drive-thru,” said Christina Panagouleas-Stephens, public relations manager with the Dayton Greek Festival.

The drive-thru event, scheduled for Sept. 8-10 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Dayton, is bringing back longtime favorites like moussaka (Greek lasagna with egg plant), chicken souvlaki dinners and lamb chops in addition to traditional fare like gyros and pastries.

The Dayton Greek Festival hosted a spring drive-thru in May. “It was a great success,” Panagouleas-Stephens said. “We hope to have a similar turn out.”

Online pre-orders will begin about three weeks prior to the drive-thru and go through the weekend.

“While these drive-thru (events) aren’t as successful as the full festival, it is our biggest money maker and we depend on the community for that support,” Panagouleas-Stephens said.

For more information and updates, visit www.daytongreekfestival.com or the festival’s Facebook page.