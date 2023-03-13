Dayton League of Women Voters to premiere documentary for Women’s History Month

Credit: Barbara J. Perenic Credit: Barbara J. Perenic

Rhine McLin, former mayor of Dayton and first African American woman elected to the Ohio State Senate, will answer questions alongside the current mayor of Kettering, Peggy Lehner. Lehner is a former Republican Ohio State Senator and Representative, and McLin was previously the vice chairwoman of the Ohio Democratic Party.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

The documentary screening, which includes on-camera interviews and archive footage from the careers of these Ohio women politicians, is part of the League of Women Voters celebration for Women’s History Month and is being shown statewide by local league chapters.

The Dayton screening and panel discussion is free to attend and will begin at 7 p.m. on March 16.

HOW TO GO

What: Special screening of “Trailblazing Women in Ohio Politics” hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Greater Dayton Area

When: Thursday, March 16 at 7 p.m.

Where: Dayton Metro Library - Main Branch at 215 E. Third Street, Dayton

Cost: Free and open to the public