Dayton native to open barbecue spot in 2nd Street Market

Evans, a Dayton native and 2006 Trotwood-Madison High School graduate, started The Dayton Barbecue Company in 2021 by doing pop-ups across the Dayton area.

“Just like everybody else during COVID in 2020 we were faced with a lot of different things and one of the things that was blessed out of that is we were able to take a self evaluation into what exactly we wanted to do,” Evans said.

He explained he had been smoking meats since he was 12. Now 35, he said he wanted to go all in on what he loves to do.

Last year, The Dayton Barbecue Company took a hiatus from doing pop-ups to focus on catering and figuring out future plans, Evans explained. Opening a space at 2nd Street Market was the next step.

When The Dayton Barbecue Company opens Friday, March 31, Evans said customers can expect smoked wings, pulled pork, brisket, baked macaroni and cheese, and green beans in addition to several new specialty items.

“We focus strictly into that southern style barbecue where things are low and slow,” Evans said.

He explained his love for smoking meats and barbecue came from his father, who grew up in Mississippi.

“Barbecue is like going to church for us. It’s a consistent thing on a regular basis,” Evans said.

In the future, Evans said he hopes to have a standalone brick-and-mortar in addition to the space at 2nd Street Market. He would also like to add barbecue classes, a retail piece and much more as he grows his company.

The Dayton Barbecue Company will have a pop-up at Branch & Bone Artisan Ales, located at 905 Wayne Ave. in Dayton, on Saturday, Feb. 25 starting at noon. The brewery is hosting its annual celebration of high gravity beers.

For more information about The Dayton Barbecue Company, visit www.dytbbqco.com or the vendor’s Facebook or Instagram pages.