New vendor to continue Mediterranean cuisine at 2nd Street Market

Akhmedova explained when she was growing up in Uzbekistan there was always fresh, homemade food twice a day in her household.

Almost 18 years ago, she said her family moved to Salt Lake City. When she arrived she didn’t speak English and worked as a dishwasher before she became a supervisor of a kitchen at a nursing home.

She said she moved to Dayton about five years ago to be closer to her family. Having a small space to feed people was a dream she had since she moved here but she said there was never an open space at 2nd Street Market. Over the last couple years, she has worked as a cook at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

She said she never thought she would become a professional cook but really loved being creative and trying new recipes.

“The more I cook, the more I love this job,” Akhmedova said.