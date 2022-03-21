dayton logo
Dayton Performing Arts Alliance’s 2022-23 season salutes Beethoven, Callas, Sondheim and more

Clara is escorted by her Cavalier and the Snow King and Snow Queen off to the Land of Sweets in Dayton Ballet’s The Nutcracker.

Clara is escorted by her Cavalier and the Snow King and Snow Queen off to the Land of Sweets in Dayton Ballet’s The Nutcracker.

What to Know
By , Staff Writer
Updated 2 hours ago

The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance – consisting of Dayton Ballet, Dayton Opera and Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra – celebrates 10 years of joint programming with a 2022-2023 season encompassing historic milestones, promising collaborations and returning favorites.

Dayton Ballet, under the direction of Karen Russo Burke, Dayton Ballet will be joined by the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, dancers from Dayton Ballet II and Dayton Ballet School and other child performers from the area for “The Nutcracker,” presented at the Schuster Center in Dayton.

The DPAA 2022-2023 Season:

DAYTON BALLET

“The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” (Oct. 28-30, 2022)

“The Nutcracker” (Dec. 9-18, 2022)

“85th Diamond Anniversary” (Feb. 10-12, 2023)

“Peter Pan” (April 21-23, 2023)

Maria Callas, opera star. CONTRIBUTED

DAYTON OPERA

“Charlie Parker’s Yardbird” (Oct. 7 and 9, 2022)

“Hometown Holiday featuring Amahl and the Night Visitors” (Dec. 2-3, 2022)

“Maria Callas: A Centennial Celebration” (Feb. 5, 2023)

“Das Rheingold” (April 14 and 16, 2023)

Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra. CONTRIBUTED

DAYTON PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA

Masterworks Series:

“Pines of Rome and flautist Brandon Patrick George” (Sept. 16-17, 2022)

“Far Away Places: Scheherazade” (Oct. 21-22, 2022)

“Symphonie fantastique and violinist Vadim Gluzman” (Nov. 18-19, 2022)

“Tchaikovsky’s Polish Symphony” (Feb. 24-25, 2023)

“Perspectives: War and Peace” (March 10-11, 2023)

“Das Rheingold” (April 14 and 16, 2023)

“Beethoven’s Second Symphony” (May 19-20, 2023)

FILE — Stephen Sondheim, at home in New York in August 2003. Sondheim, one of Broadway history’s songwriting titans, whose music and lyrics raised and reset the artistic standard for the American stage musical, died at his home in Roxbury early on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. He was 91. (Chester Higgins Jr./The New York Times)

SuperPops Series:

“Havana Nights” (Sept. 30-Oct. 1, 2022)

“Hometown Holiday featuring Amahl and the Night Visitors” (Dec. 2-3, 2022)

“An Evening of Sondheim” featuring Wright State University’s Musical Theatre program (Jan. 20-21, 2023)

“Swing is the Thing” (March 31-April 1, 2023)

“Peter Pan” (April 21-23, 2023)

Rockin’ Orchestra Series:

“Landslide - A Tribute to the Music of Fleetwood Mac” (Sept. 24, 2022)

“Windborne’s The Music of Pink Floyd” (Nov. 12, 2022)

“Rewind: Celebrating the Music of the ‘80s” (Feb. 4, 2023)

“The Paul Simon Songbook” (June 10, 2023)

Family Series:

“PhilharMonster” (Oct. 23, 2022)

“The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” (Oct. 30, 2022)

“The Nutcracker” (Dec. 11, 2022)

“The Mysterious Maestro with the Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra” (March 12, 2023)

“Peter Pan” (April 23, 2023)

Special Events:

“Handel’s Messiah” (Dec. 14, 2022)

“New Year’s Eve: Voyage à Paris” (Dec. 31, 2022)

For more information about subscriptions or programming, visit daytonperformingarts.org.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

