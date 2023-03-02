Dayton Pizza Fest coming to Yellow Cab Tavern this month

The Yellow Cab Tavern is welcoming its 10th season of Yellow Cab Food Truck Rallies by transforming monthly rallies into specialty food fests with the first event being all about pizza.

“We experimented with food themes last year and the response from both attendees and vendors was just incredible,” event organizer Brian Johnson said. “We’re going to have a lot of fun this year with everything from the return of Mac and Cheese Fest to new events like Hot Dog Fest, Veggie Fest and more.”