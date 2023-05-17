Dayton Record Fair returns to American Czechoslovakian Club this weekend

The Dayton Record Fair, presented by Skeleton Dust Records and Cincinnati’s Northside Record Fair, is returning to the American Czechoslovakian Club on Saturday, May 20 with thousands of records for music lovers to browse and buy.
Attendees can expect a variety of genres including jazz, punk, psych, blues, classic rock, world music, classical, garage rock, hip hop, experimental, folk, industrial country, electronic, prog and soul. Vendors from Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus, Athens, Indianapolis, Louisville and Nashville will have LP’s, 45′s, 7′s, cassettes, CD’s, posters, T-shirts and other types of memorabilia.
“We have been doing the fair twice a year since we started back in 2017, once in the fall and once in the spring,” said Luke Tandy, owner of Skeleton Dust Records.
Skeleton Dust Records, located at 133 E. Third St. in Dayton, opened in 2017. After the success of his longtime friend Jon Lorenz’s record fair in Cincinnati, they wanted to bring a similar event to Dayton.
“I take any opportunity I can to bolster up the record collecting community,” Tandy said. “Whether it’s hosting pop-ups for guest record vendors in our shop, throwing record fairs or supporting the other great shops in town, making Dayton a more diverse and interesting place to shop for records is in the best interest of all local record and music enthusiasts.”
Tandy encourages music lovers to arrive earlier in the day before the vendors’ selections are picked over. He also said attendees should bring cash because not all vendors accept credit cards or other online payments.
“Being surrounded by thousands and thousands of records to browse through is always great, but the conversations I have with other vendors and customers are the best part of a record fair for me,” Tandy said. “The type of person that attends a record fair is often a music fanatic, and sharing stories with someone that has deep passion for a particular title or artist is always fun if you’re obsessed with records and music too.”
The American Czechoslovakian Club is located at 922 Valley St., Dayton. Admission is $5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and $10 for early bird entry starting at 10 a.m. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
