Dayton Scream Park opens tonight with all new compound

“It’s longer and bigger than all four attractions we had last year,” Compton said.

Since he owns the new property, Compton explained that he has invested a lot of time, hard work and money into it. He said the compound is not a “plug and play” haunted house. He explained that they have built their own animatronics and displays from scratch with the help of a team with various backgrounds in mechanics, engineering and electricity.

“It’s a 100 percent custom, multi-variety haunt,” Compton said. “Everyone that works here gets to build their own area.”

The new compound features seven main areas with over 30 scenes and 60 actors. Main areas include showtime, the castle, circus circus, the mad house, the junk yard, trailer park and shanty town, Compton explained. Scenes include the butcher shop, scarecrows, The Purge, a Bengals bus, clown bus, fire scene, grave yards, Dolly, children’s insane asylum, jail cells, chaos and many more.

Combined Shape Caption Dayton Scream Park, located at 5117 Valley Pike, opens Friday, Sept. 9 with an all new compound featuring new scenes, props, monsters and more. Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones Combined Shape Caption Dayton Scream Park, located at 5117 Valley Pike, opens Friday, Sept. 9 with an all new compound featuring new scenes, props, monsters and more. Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The haunted attraction is continuous and Compton said it will take guests 45 minutes to 60 minutes depending on if people run or freeze.

Compton said the new compound does not include a maze. Guests will walk through indoor and outdoors areas featuring box trucks, shanty buildings, semis and more.

“It’s all new and way better,” Compton said.

In years past, Dayton Scream Park has received many awards from Ohio Valley Haunts. The hillbilly clown won “Actor of the Year” last year out of 72 haunts in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, Compton said. Other awards his actors have received include “Most Insulting Clown,” “Best Movie Reenactment,” “Best Killer Clowns,” “Best Leatherface,” “Most Unique Monster” and several others.

Compton said each year he looks forward to spending roughly eight weekends with what he calls his “fall family.”

He told Dayton.com all of his actors are volunteers and most have been with him for over 10 years.

Dayton Scream Park is open Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 29. Tickets are sold from dark until midnight for $20 on Fridays and $25 on Saturdays. The park offers a VIP option that takes guests to the front of the line for an additional $20 on Fridays and $25 on Saturdays. Touch passes may be added as the haunt season continues.

The park also has a concession stand and free parking.

For more information about Dayton Scream Park, visit www.daytonscreampark.com or visit the compound’s Facebook page.