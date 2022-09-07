Yellow Springs Street Fair returns next month

One of the most iconic events in Yellow Springs is returning next month after several cancelations due to COVID concerns.
The Yellow Springs Street Fair will be held Saturday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with Music & Beer Fest from noon to 7 p.m.
“Bringing it back this fall has inspired a new sense of energy and excitement in town,” said Joslyn Miller, events director for Mills Park Hotel. “It’s been a busy summer in general for our town and Street Fair is just the icing on the cake.”
The village typically hosts an annual street fair in June and October, but five were canceled due to aforementioned health considerations.
“Our town was adamant in providing safety not only for its members but also for the large amounts of tourists who visit,” Miller said. “The (Yellow Springs) Chamber (of Commerce) considered many factors in cancelling Street Fair but following COVID safety guidelines was the most important.”
In addition to noting the Chamber communicated with the Greene County Health Department prior to discussions of Street Fair’s return, Miller said organizers hope to draw a huge crowd this year. She said Street Fair typically attracts around 20,000 people, but a larger uptick is anticipated, hopefully around 35,000.
The Street Fair also hopes to have 200 vendors including food trucks and hand-crafted, artisan vendors. Miller said each vendor is vetted to ensure they have a variety of artists represented.
“I am personally excited for the wide variety of musicians, entertainment and vendors we have this year,” Miller said. “In addition to our stellar lineup of bands, we also have a variety of street performers who will be present as well. Street Fair brings out the best of Yellow Springs, and I really believe it gives people the opportunity to experience the beautiful diversity, talent and artistry that makes up Yellow Springs.”
Volunteers are needed for set-up, vendor information, fair monitoring, general assistance, tear down and clean-up. Each volunteer will receive a T-shirt and beer ticket (if over 21).
For more information or to find out how you can get involved with the festivities, visit www.yellowspringsohio.org/street-fair.
About the Author