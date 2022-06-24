Dayton Theatre Hall of Fame announces 2022 inductees

Brown assisted in the move of Playhouse South from Miamisburg to Kettering and began a relationship with the City of Springboro which ultimately culminated in a permanent home for Playhouse South, now Springboro Community Theatre. He acts, directs, provides music direction, performs with the SCT improv troupe, sings in the community choir, builds sets, and is president of the SCT.

Dawn Roth Smith

Combined Shape Caption Winning playwright Jared Eberlein of Massachusetts is pictured with Dawn Roth Smith, who directed his play, "Fall With Me" at Dayton Playhouse's 2019 FutureFest. PHOTO BY ART FABIAN

Smith has been active in the Dayton theater community for over 30 years as actor, director, stage manager, producer, costumer, and board member. In addition, she has run lights and sound, helped construct sets, and worked on the crew. She has also worked at a number of different Dayton area community theaters and has also contributed to high school productions. In addition to notably directing the Dayton Playhouse’s 2020 production of “Man of La Mancha,” she recently portrayed Mattie Fae Aiken in the Playhouse’s “August: Osage County.”

KL Storer

Combined Shape Caption The Gellman Family (featuring KL Storer as Grandpa Gellman, second from left) celebrates Chanukah in The Human Race Theatre Company's 2011 production of "Caroline, or Change.'' CONTRIBUTED

A member of the Dayton Theatre Guild, Storer acts, directs, sound designs, films/edits, produces the Guild’s online content, manages the marquee, produces, assists with set building and more. He has also notably appeared with the Human Race Theatre Company, particularly as Grandpa Gellman in the 2011 production of “Caroline, or Change.” He has also volunteered his time providing his theater knowledge to a local elementary school’s immersion in theater project.

Harry Woosley

Combined Shape Caption Harry Woosley has worked more than 75 productions for Xenia Area Community Theater (XACT). CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Woosley has worked more than 75 productions for Xenia Area Community Theater (XACT), designing and running sound and light cues, designing and installing all of XACT’s technical equipment and finding donated equipment when finances were low. He was a key member of XACT’s board and an essential contributor in the design, construction and layout of XACT’s current facility. He recently retired from the organization’s board but will be remembered for his dedication and always providing assistance when needed.

Tickets are $45 for dinner and event and $10 for the event only. The doors open at 5 p.m. Ceremony begins at 7 p.m.

To reserve or purchase tickets, visit daytonys.ticketleap/com/daytony-gala-2022.

The Yellow Cab Tavern is located at 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton.