Dayton winners among Governor’s Awards for the Arts in Ohio

Burt and Alice Saidel and K12 Gallery & TEJAS are the Dayton recipients among the nine winners of the 2022 Governor’s Awards for the Arts in Ohio.
The Saidels have been recognized in the Arts Patron category. K12 Gallery & TEJAS are co-winners with Richard “Duarte” Brown of Columbus in the Arts Education category.
A tradition since 1971, the Governor’s Awards showcase and celebrate exceptional Ohio artists, arts organizations, arts leaders and patrons, and business support of the arts. Award recipients are presented with the only arts award in the state that is conferred by the governor.
Awardees will be honored during a ceremony on May 11, 2022. Each of the winners will receive an original work of art by Zanesville painters Yan Sun and Dr. Hong Yin.
“The 2022 Governor’s Awards winners exemplify the strength of the arts in Ohio,” said Donna S. Collins, executive director of the Ohio Arts Council, in a release. “Their stories, community support, and accomplishments illustrate how our state’s arts sector works together to improve the lives of Ohioans. The Ohio Arts Council is proud to celebrate their work and achievements, bolstering Ohio’s legacy and reputation as a creative place to live, work, and raise a family.”
Registration for the event opens soon, and additional information is forthcoming. For updates, visit website.
