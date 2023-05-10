Dayton’s Water Street District launches Pint Path passport

All you have to do is pick up a Water Street District Pint Path passport from Moeller Brew Barn, Lock 27 Brewing Taproom or Local Cantina. Once you have the passport, purchase a drink of choice at each stop and receive a stamp. Once participants have earned all 12 stamps, they can receive a prize by dropping off completed passports at Delco Lofts, according to a news release.

“The Pint Path will be a great way for both residents and visitors to check out the best breweries and local businesses in Water Street District,” said Erik Wood, assistant vice president of property management at Crawford Hoying, owner and developer.