Don’t be a Scrooge! Recycle your holiday lights in these bins around Dayton

When holiday lights from seasons past refuse to cooperate, instead of throwing them in the garbage with frustration, Five Rivers MetroParks has a greener and more peaceful solution.
This is the third holiday season Five Rivers and Cohen Recycling are providing bins at seven MetroParks locations throughout Dayton where residents can drop-off holiday lights to be recycled. At the end of the season, Cohen will make a donation to the Five Rivers MetroParks Foundation based on how many lights are recycled.
Since this partnership started, Cohen has donated a total of $3,000 to the Five Rivers MetroParks Foundation to support MetroParks’ mission to protect the Dayton region’s natural heritage, according to a release.
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
“The partnership we have with Cohen allows us to help people be more sustainable during the holidays, when people generally send the most waste to the landfill,” said Tim Pritchard, Five Rivers MetroParks’ sustainability coordinator. “It’s really easy to do something good for yourself and the environment in one trip. Plan a park outing where there is a lights recycling bin, drop off your lights and enjoy some time outdoors.”
Extra waste generated during the holidays — including decorations, food and paper waste —amounts to 25 million tons of garbage, according to the Use Less Stuff Report and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.
Last year alone, MetroParks collected 3,600 pounds of lights.
Recycling bins for holiday lights can be found at the following park locations:
(Only accessible during park hours, daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.)
- Carriage Hill MetroPark, 7800 E. Shull Rd., Dayton: Recycling bin is located outside the Visitor Center entrance.
- Sugarcreek MetroPark, 4178 Conference Rd., Bellbrook: Recycling bin is located at the main parking lot entrance under the kiosk.
- Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton: Recycling bin is located at the front of the main building.
- Possum Creek MetroPark, 4790 Frytown Rd., Dayton: Recycling bin located at the education building at the Possum Creek Farm.
- Cox Arboretum MetroPark, 6733 Springboro Pike, Dayton. Recycling bin located outside the Visitor Center entrance.
- Adventure Central (Wesleyan MetroPark) 2222 N. James H. McGee Blvd., Dayton. Recycling bin located outside the Adventure Central entrance.
- 2nd Street Market, 600 E. Second St., Dayton: Recycling bin is located at the northwest entrance and is accessible anytime.
