dayton logo
X

Dot’s Market to open third location in Centerville: ‘We really felt at home’

Combined ShapeCaption
Dot’s Market is opening a third location at the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville where Earth Fare was previously located.

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
6 minutes ago

A locally owned and independently operated grocery store is expanding in the Miami Valley.

Dot’s Market is opening a third location at Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville, owner Nick Moshos confirmed.

He told Dayton.com his goal is to grow and expand the Dot’s Market brand.

Combined ShapeCaption
Dot’s Market is opening a third location at the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville where Earth Fare was previously located.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Dot’s Market is opening a third location at the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville where Earth Fare was previously located.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Combined ShapeCaption
Dot’s Market is opening a third location at the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville where Earth Fare was previously located.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

Moshos took over ownership of the Kettering store, located at 2274 Patterson Road, in 2019 after being a bag boy for 11 years. Prior to becoming owner, he paid his way through college with his Dot’s paychecks. When he graduated from Wright State University in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in human resources he had several job interviews, but found himself at Dot’s inquiring about buying the store.

“I was looking to do something big,” Moshos recalled.

ExploreOwner of Dot's Market started as bagger

Moshos became owner of the Bellbrook store, located at 118 W. Franklin Street, a little over a year ago when former owner, Robert Bernhard Jr., was ready to retire from the grocery store business.

Dot’s new store will be located at 101 E. Alex Bell Road, Suite 176, where the former Earth Fare grocery chain was located. Moshos said there were several different opportunities for a third location, but Cross Pointe Shopping Center made the most sense.

Combined ShapeCaption
Dot’s Market is opening a third location at the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville where Earth Fare was previously located.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Dot’s Market is opening a third location at the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville where Earth Fare was previously located.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Combined ShapeCaption
Dot’s Market is opening a third location at the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville where Earth Fare was previously located.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

“My biggest draw to Cross Pointe is every business in Cross Pointe is locally owned and independently operated just like Dot’s Market,” Moshos said. “We really felt at home.”

The full service grocery store is known for its fresh cut meats, broasted chicken, chicken salad and several other deli items.

Moshos said customers will be able to find the same products at the new store as their other two locations. He said the new space is about 7,000 square feet bigger than their current locations, so they will be able to have additional products and services at the new store.

ExploreMode X Tequila Bistro to hold grand opening Wednesday: ‘We can’t wait to share it with everyone’

Dot’s Market at Cross Pointe will open “as soon as possible,” Moshos said.

He said he is excited about the “overwhelmingly positive” response from the community and looks forward to working with them in the future.

Combined ShapeCaption
Dot’s Market in Kettering was sold to Nick Moshos in 2019. He started at Dot’s as a bag boy when he was 16. STAFF PHOTO / HOLLY SHIVELY

Dot’s Market in Kettering was sold to Nick Moshos in 2019. He started at Dot’s as a bag boy when he was 16. STAFF PHOTO / HOLLY SHIVELY

Combined ShapeCaption
Dot’s Market in Kettering was sold to Nick Moshos in 2019. He started at Dot’s as a bag boy when he was 16. STAFF PHOTO / HOLLY SHIVELY

“I always wanted to do something big, but I never expected it to be this big,” Moshos said. “My family and I are very blessed to have this opportunity.”

For more information, visit the grocery store’s Facebook page or website.

In Other News
1
PHOTOS: Did we spot you at Passport to MetroParks at RiverScape...
2
PHOTOS: Did we spot you at the Dayton Pride Parade & Festival?
3
Father’s Day: Share memories of your father that bring you joy
4
PHOTOS: Did we spot you at the Troy Strawberry Festival?
5
PHOTOS: Did we spot you at Dayton Pride’s Affair on the Square?

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top