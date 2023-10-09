Doubleday’s to open new, fast-casual restaurant concept in Washington Twp.

Doubleday’s Home Plate, a new, fast-casual restaurant concept, is coming to the former space of Krispy Krunchy Chicken on Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Twp.

The restaurant is described online as “your new local quick service convenient option that will offer the quality and variety you have come to expect from Doubleday’s.”

With an array of fan favorites and exciting new creations, customers will be able to order burgers, chicken, sandwiches, wraps, salads and soups for dine-in, pickup or delivery.

“Online ordering has never been easier, allowing you to indulge with just a few clicks,” the website said. “Whether you’re on the go or looking for a convenient meal solution, our grab and go foods provide the perfect option for a quick, satisfying bite. But that’s not all — our take and bake meals ensure you can enjoy the Homeplate experience from the comfort of your own home.”

According to a manager at the Springboro Doubleday’s Grill & Tavern location, the new restaurant has been advertised in their current Doubleday’s menu.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken officially closed its doors in June because the store had been bought out, according to a sign posted at the establishment.

Doubleday’s Home Plate is located at 998 Miamisburg Centerville Road. For more information and updates, visit www.doubledayshomeplate.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page.