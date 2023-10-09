OSU football players take on Dayton deli’s secret menu item

Four football players from The Ohio State University (OSU) will go head-to-head to see who can eat All The Best Delicatessen’s secret menu item, “The Stupid-Big Sandwich,” in the fastest time on Monday, Oct. 9 at 3:30 p.m.

Offensive linemen, Carson Hinzman and Tegra Tshabola, along with tight ends Gee Scott and Joe Royer, will take on the 2 1/2 pound sandwich featuring salami, turkey, pastrami, cole slaw, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing. The player with the fastest time will establish the time to beat for customers who also want to partake in this challenge after the event ends.

“This event promises much more than a stomach full of meat and cheese or a big score at Ohio Stadium,” a press release from the restaurant states. “All the Best will be giving back to the Dayton community by supporting one of the city’s most cherished foundations, The Gala of Hope. In one delectable day, we are able to bring together football, oversized sandwiches, and community spirit for a memorable occasion.”

During the event the restaurant will present a check to Gala of Hope, a nonprofit organization that provides financial support, treatment and research for cancer patients.

“Our beloved Buckeyes will be competing against each other for this extraordinary charity and to help the NIL effort at OSU,” the release said.

Former OSU quarterback Cardale Jones will also attend the event.

All The Best Delicatessen is located at 5940 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp., just north of Whipp Road in the former space of the combined Lee’s and Arby’s restaurant. The deli is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for dine-in or carryout. For more information, visit www.allthebestdeli.com.