Downtown Dayton breakfast, brunch spot closes

“This can’t be the end for Sugar Guild, your food is unmatched,” said Kaitlyn Kraus. “Thank you for the joy and incredible breakfast you’ve served up so far but I’m so hopeful you’ll find a new, more permanent home.”

“I am truly heartbroken to hear this, my favorite breakfast restaurant, we will definitely miss you,” Sonja Keaton added.

Pearson previously told Dayton.com the building was intended to be multi-use. The restaurant highlighted local artists throughout the different spaces. She described the space as calm, welcoming and bringing all the good feels.

“It has a grandma vibe, but in the best ways,” Pearson said.

Pearson has been in the Dayton area for four years after following her brother to the area to restart her life. Originally from England, she moved to Columbus in 1991 at age 12. As soon as she could reach the knobs on the stove, she said she began cooking breakfast. After working at Jimmie’s Ladder 11 for three years, she said she was ready for a new opportunity.

“This is a dream to me,” Pearson noted. “I am grateful and thankful for this every single day.”