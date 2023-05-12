Downtown Dayton marketplace expands evening hours

In addition, there are several retail merchants featured along the market wall selling “sundries” that range from packaged treats and art to health and wellness products. Merchants include Plant Bay, ScRUMptious Dessert and Candice Paints.

The marketplace held a grand opening in January after a soft opening last December. District Market is similar to The Entrepreneurs Marketplace previously located in the Wright Dunbar District.

Winston also assists other entrepreneurs in a similar concept on West Third Street. The Entrepreneurs Shoppe houses an array of 30 small businesses with retail products such as clothing, soaps, skin care and more.

District Market is a grab-and-go concept with standing tables in the space.

The marketplace is located at 200 Wayne Ave. in Dayton’s Oregon District. For more information, visit District Market’s Facebook page.