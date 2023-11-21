Downtown Dollars are a perfect gift for the holiday season

BreakingNews
If you’re looking to please your loved ones this holiday season, the Downtown Dayton Partnership offers an electronic gift-card program redeemable at nearly 80 participating businesses.

Downtown Dollars, launched in Dec. 2020, is a program designed to keep local dollars within downtown Dayton businesses.

Explore2nd Street Market to open day before Thanksgiving for last minute needs

“Dozens of our small, independently owned downtown businesses are part of this program, so it’s a great way to invest in your community while also enjoying all things uniquely Dayton during this holiday season,” said Katie Meyer, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, in a news release.

Downtown Dollars can be purchased and loaded onto a digital e-gift card, and those dollars can be redeemed at participating locations.

From restaurants and pubs to retailers and service providers, users can spend freely at their favorite Dayton businesses using a single card.

ExploreBusinesses in Dayton neighborhood team up for Shop Small Saturday event

The Downtown Dayton Partnership announced a Bonus Buy deal for the holiday season on Thursday, Nov. 16. Bonus Buys were sold out by Saturday, Nov. 18.

Downtown Dollars are still available for purchase throughout the holiday season. For more information about the program, visit www.downtowndayton.org/dollars.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

