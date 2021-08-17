Downtown Piqua to be home of second Crooked Handle Brewing location

Proving it’s a big news day in the local craft beer community, Crooked Handle Brewing Company announces plans for a second location on the same day Warped Wing Brewing announces plans for its third location.

“The Crooked Handle crew is elated to share the news of our latest project!” posted the brewery to its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon. “Crooked Handle will be expanding into a second location in Piqua, OH late summer of 2022. CHBC Piqua will be located in the current Piqua Granite building, adjacent to the Lock 9 Park redevelopment. Follow along for more updates, cheers!”