El Toro location to close, reopen in prominent restaurant space

The space of a former long-standing restaurant at The Greene Town Center is seeing new life with a familiar name.
El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill, which currently has 13 Dayton-area locations, is planning to close its 4448 Indian Ripple Road location in Beavercreek to move across the street into the former space of Mimi’s Bistro & Bakery.
El Toro’s district manager, Enrique Alvarez, confirmed the restaurant will close and relocate its Indian Ripple location to 4402 Walnut St. at The Greene, where Mimi’s Bistro & Bakery once operated for 14 years before closing in February of 2021.
Alvarez was not immediately available to provide a closing date for El Toro’s Indian Ripple location, or an opening date for its new home at The Greene.
This story will be updated as soon as more information is available.
