El Toro location to close, reopen in prominent restaurant space

El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill, which currently has 13 Dayton-area locations, is planning to close its 4448 Indian Ripple Road location in Beavercreek to move across the street into the former space of Mimi’s Bistro & Bakery.

El Toro’s district manager, Enrique Alvarez, confirmed the restaurant will close and relocate its Indian Ripple location to 4402 Walnut St. at The Greene, where Mimi’s Bistro & Bakery once operated for 14 years before closing in February of 2021.