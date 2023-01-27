EPs from 2022: Looking back at Dayton’s best short-form releases

Local indie-pop stalwart Kris Neises, who is known as Kris N, dropped the excellent “Tilted Summer” (Poptek Records) in June. The EP is the long-awaited follow-up to his 2013 full-length album, “The Thankful Parade.” While not as slick as that Micah Carli-recorded album, the new material has a warm mid-fi sound that avoids the extreme lo-fi fuzz of early Neises releases. Here’s hoping there’s not such a long wait for more Kris N music.

Dayton’s own Blind Rage Records released the self-titled debut EP from local post-punk trio Bomb Bunny on cassette in early December. The six noisy but melodic songs were recorded and mixed at Levelhead Studio in Yellow Springs by Jayson Hartings of Oh Condor. I’m excited to hear what’s next from this crew.

It’s been a few years since “Kali Yuga” (2017), the debut from Maharaja. The stoner rockers are back with a harder, more aggressive sound on the four-song collection, “Aviarium,” which came out in December. The sonic shift reflects our turbulent times, with lyrics touching on drug addiction, murder and other modern maladies.

